Ministry pushes for India-made steel only for govt infra projects

Concerned over the anemic growth in steel consumption, steel minister Birender Singh urged all concerned ministries to use India-made steel only for infrastructure and construction projects of the government. He also wants a modification in the general financial rules to include life cycle cost analysis in design and planning stage of public projects.

Singh said the ministry has constituted four committees with representatives from INSDAG, steel producers, consultants, architects, users and government authorities to promote steel usage with the mandate of formulating codes and standards, life cycle cost analysis and sustainability, development of designs of various utility structures and skill development in the steel sector.

“Similarly, four task forces have been constituted for increasing steel usage in railways, urban development, road transport and highways and shipbuilding sectors,” he said.

Hoping demands to come from the government’s rural housing project plan, the steel ministry has approached concerned authorities to elaborate on the advantages of steel houses like less erection time, more durability, better flexibility and eco-friendliness. Presentations with prototype designs have been made to key officials of the rural development ministry.

Singh said the road ministry’s plan to reconstruction of 1,500 road bridges, 208 over bridges and the chardham highway project provide huge opportunity for enhancing steel usage. Ministry and PSUs are working on these opportunities as also in sectors like railways, defence and other manufacturing industries, he said.