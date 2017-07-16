Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to train 5 lakh graduates to be trained for Goods and Services Tax

Rudy said his ministry would promote apprenticeship training and would increase the engagement of apprentices to 50 lakh cumulatively by 2020.

With the demand for tax professionals increasing in the country in view of Goods and Services Tax (GST) coming into effect from July 1, the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship will train 5 lakh graduates for GST. “The commerce graduates will be trained in 100 GST training centres across the country,” minister of state for skill development and entrepreneurship, Rajiv Pratap Rudy said, at the second anniversary celebrations of world youth skills day. The minister also inaugurated 100 GST training centres.

Talking about the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme, Rudy said his ministry would promote apprenticeship training and would increase the engagement of apprentices to 50 lakh cumulatively by 2020. “The engagement of fresher apprentices shall be 20% of total annual target,” Rudy said. Currently, only 2.3 lakh trade apprentices are undergoing apprenticeship training in 30-165 establishments throughout the country.

Out of these, 36,000 apprentices are in central public sector undertakings/central government and 1.94 lakh apprentices are in state public sector undertaking/state government departments and private sector. The ministry also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the ministry of water resources and river development and ganga rejuvenation. “The objective of this MoU will be to clean the Ganges with the help of skilled workforce. This would boost employment as well,” said minister of water resources, Uma Bharti.