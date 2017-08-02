Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma directs finance department to examine Pay Commission recommendations

The Chief Minister said the government wants to complete the whole exercise of examining the recommendation immediately after it is being submitted (PTI)

Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma today said the Finance department has been directed to examine the recommendations submitted by the Fifth State Pay Commission today to ensure it is implementation at the earliest. “I on behalf of the government received the recommendation of the Fifth Pay Commission within the timeline that we have indicated,” Sangma told reporters after the cabinet meeting here. He said the Finance department has already been asked to examine the recommendation so that the cabinet can deliberate on this. “The idea is that we want to implement the recommendation of the pay commission at the earliest,” Sangma said. The Chief Minister said the government wants to complete the whole exercise of examining the recommendation immediately after it is being submitted and the whole exercise will take some more time before the government takes a call on the matter.

Earlier, the Fifth State Pay Commission submitted its recommendation to the Chief Minister led by its chairman P J Bazeley and members Uttam K Sangma and Lambha Roy. The Commission has recommended hike in pay of nearly a lakh government employees and over 20,000 pensioners. The Commission met and heard the detailed submissions and grievances of 78 Federation Associations between January 27 and May 17 and 48 Groups/Individuals between March 28 and June 2. The Commission also met and heard the detailed submissions and suggestions of 101 senior government officials who were representing their respective Departments/Directorates between May 3 and May 17.

Also watch

Earlier, the Commission also visited Kolkata from January 17 to 18 to meet and ascertain the grievances and other issues of the State Government employees located at the Meghalaya Houses at Kolkata and the Meghalaya House at Vellore. It visited New Delhi from January 19 to 21 to meet and ascertain the grievances and other issues of the State Government employees located at the Meghalaya Houses at New Delhi and the Meghalaya House at Mumbai. The Commission also visited States of Mizoram, Tripura, Kerala and Gujarat to familiarise itself with the structure of emoluments and conditions of service of different categories of Government employees.