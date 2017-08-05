Marg ERP launches month long GST course

Rolled out from July 1, Goods and Services Tax subsumes over a dozen levies (Marg website)

Accounting software provider Marg ERP today launched a month-long course to educate small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and other tax professionals about various provisions of the new indirect tax regime GST. The MARG-GST Street Practitioner course would be useful for employed or self-employed professionals who have to deal with GST compliance, the company said in a statement. Course is available online at www.gststreetmall.com. “We want to equip every business owner of small or medium sized enterprise with an affordable GST-compliant ERP system so that he can compete successfully on the digital highway under the new tax regime,” Marg ERP Chairman Thakur Anup Singh said. Rolled out from July 1, Goods and Services Tax (GST) subsumes over a dozen levies and creates a single market for seamless movement of goods and services.