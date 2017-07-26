Manohar Lal Khattar led Haryana government to give Rs 750 cr loan to discoms at concessional rate

The Cabinet was informed that various initiatives and schemes have been implemented to reduce Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT and C) losses in the state. (Image: IE)

The Haryana government today said it will provide Rs 750 crore loans to discoms at a concessional rate of interest, about 3 per cent lower than the market rate, under the UDAY scheme. As per the Ujjwal Discom Assurance Yojana (UDAY) scheme, the state government was required to take over 75 per cent of the debt of Haryana discoms as on September 30, 2015. The total debt as on that date was estimated to be a whopping Rs 34,600 crore and 75 per cent of the debt amounting to Rs 25,950 crore has already been taken over by the state government and bonds issued there against at an average interest rate of 8.2 per cent per annum, the cabinet chaired here this evening by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, was informed, an official release said.

The Cabinet was informed that various initiatives and schemes have been implemented to reduce Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT and C) losses in the state. Urban Feeder Sanitization and Mhara Gaon Jagmag Gaon (MGJG) scheme are being implemented in urban and rural areas respectively. In both these schemes, Nigam has focused on the four major activities including improving accurate reading of energy meters via replacement of defective, faulty, burnt, glass broken, no display, inconsistent, electromechanical, and old version meters; minimizing occurrence of theft of energy via relocation of meters which are located inside the consumer premises and are prone to theft of energy and preventive measures to eliminate direct theft of energy via replacing Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced (ACSR) bare conductors present in the theft prone areas.

Haryana discoms have implemented the Surcharge Waiver Scheme and Voluntary Disclosure Scheme in financial year 2016 -17 and 2017-18 for recovery of defaulting amount. As many as 1,79,521 consumers opted for the scheme and an amount of Rs 177.15 crore has been received from them. Similarly, 88,722 consumers opted the Voluntary Disclosure Scheme and an amount of Rs 30.41 crore has been received from them, the cabinet was informed.