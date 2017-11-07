  3. After calling it organised loot, Manmohan Singh terms demonetisation a ‘disastrous policy’ thrust on people

After calling it organised loot, Manmohan Singh terms demonetisation a ‘disastrous policy’ thrust on people

Ex Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Tuesday slammed Narendra Modi government for the decision to demonetise high-value currency notes last year.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: November 7, 2017 1:25 PM
manmohan sing on demonetisation, mms on demonetisation, mms modi, demonetisation 1 year, 1 year of demonetisation, manmohan singh ahmedabad rally, manmohan singh rally in ahmedabad Slamming centre, Singh said that no where in the world has any nation taken “such a drastic step that sweeped off 86% of the currency”.
Top News

Ex Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Tuesday slammed Narendra Modi government for the decision to demonetise high-value currency notes last year. Speaking at a public gathering, Singh said that far from being anti-black money day, 8th November was a black day for the Indian economy. “Tomorrow we mark one year since the disastrous policy was thrust on the people of our country,” Singh said in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.  Slamming the Centre, Singh said that nowhere in the world has any nation taken “such a drastic step that swept off 86% of the currency”.

He also pointed out that demonetisation as a coercive step to promote the less-cash economy. “To promote less cash economy coercive steps like Demonetisation are ineffective,” Singh said. “I repeat what I said in the Parliament, this was organised loot and legalized plunder,” Singh said.

The former prime minister further described demonetisation as a reckless step, saying that none of its objectives achieved. He also spoke vividly on GST implementation. Singh said that compliance requirements under GST have become a nightmare for small businesses.

Singh made his remarks while addressing small businessmen on GST and other issues. Singh’s visit comes a day before Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s likely tour of Surat as the Congress marks the first demonetisation anniversary on November 8 as ‘black day’.

To be updated

More Top News
  1. A
    Adgalakumar
    Nov 7, 2017 at 1:28 pm
    Why congress earlier thought of bringing GST and failed. Mr. Modi has the guts and implemented. It is well understood that any change, will have initial pain, but finally it smoothens our life and growth of items in one single predictable platform. This is good for India and across global business community. IT IS PREDICTABLE. Mr. MMS with all your knowledge, you could not do it, when others were doing, Congress asked you to find fault and share to the public. With your intellectualism you could have advised this Government, the bettering it, as it could have won the hearts of people also. You have kept silent and Congress gone on looting the wealth of the nation. You have remained spectator for all the looting done by Congress. People knows, who is sincerely doing for them, inspite of all the blame Government is taking, as they are not looking for Vote bank politics.
    Reply
    1. A
      Azad
      Nov 7, 2017 at 12:59 pm
      IT is a servile and scared EX PM who presided over the most corrupt government in the history of Modern India using his past re tion to deride and insult an honest PM who at least has the courage of conviction to take steps to root out black money and hit at corruption in the country. You may or may not agree with his methods but you can not find faults with the intentions Sad but true and these comments are also not the EXPM's own but are on the orders of an extra cons utional authority who has made him a silly laughing stock in the eyes of the whole world. Please EXPM stop it no body gives a to what you say now. You had your decade in the limelight and thoroughly blew up that chance so keep your nuggets of wisdom with yourself..
      Reply
      1. D
        DP
        Nov 7, 2017 at 12:45 pm
        GST is a GRIEF AND SORROWS TAX
        Reply

        Go to Top