Make e-payment of water, electricity, phone bills: Delhi govt to HoDs

The electricity companies and Delhi Jal Board have agreed to accept the payments through electronic mode

The Delhi government has asked all principal secretaries and secretaries to ensure e-payments of electricity, water and telephone bills in their respective departments, a move intended to promote digitisation of government payments. According to an official communique, the government has asked all heads of departments (HoDs) to start e-payments of services in offices under their control stating that service providers such as BSES, Tata Power, Delhi Jal Board and MTNL have agreed to accept bill payments through electronic mode.

The Principal Accounts Office (PAO) of the government has written to principal secretaries and secretaries of all departments to promote digitisation of payments of telephone, water and electricity bills. The PAO has also cited a recent office memorandum of the Union Finance Ministry where it has asked that payment to telephone companies, electricity or water supply companies and boards, payment of professional tax, among others, should be made through electronic advices through GePG/the Public Financial Management System (PFMS).

“In order to explore the possibility of payments of electricity, water, telephone charges in respect of government offices through electronic mode, this office has discussed the issues with the representatives of Delhi Jal Board, MTNL, BSES, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited.

“The electricity companies and Delhi Jal Board have agreed to accept the payments through electronic mode…” the PAO said in the written communication. It also stated that the MTNL authorities have agreed to receive the payments through electronic mode through the “Group Billing Code” to be obtained by the respective offices by grouping their telephone bills into one bill.