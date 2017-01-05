Maharashtra: Relief for commuters, Mumbai to get both Bandra-Versova Sea Link and Coastal road

The Maharashtra government has decided to go ahead with both the coastal road project and the Bandra-Versova Sea Link (BVSL), which will run parallel to each other in the northern suburbs.

The construction of the BVSL has been given to Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) while the coastal road is to be built by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), or BMC. “There will be a coastal road as well as a Bandra-Versova Sea Link. This is the decision taken by the Maharashtra state government,” Kiran Kurundkar, joint MD, MSRDC, told FE. “We have been entrusted by the government for constructing BVSL,” he added.

The project has been planned such that MSRDC will provide three connecting roads from the BVSL to the coastal road. The first would be near Otters Club in Bandra while the second would be at Juhu Koliwada. The third connecting road will link BVSL to the coastal road from Nana Nani Park in Versova. The length of the sea link alone is planned to be 9.5 km. However, along with the three connector roads, the entire length will be 14 km. The project cost is estimated at R7,500 crore. MSRDC already has the environmental clearances for the project. It had received the clearances when the state government initially planned a chain of sea links to connect south Mumbai to the western suburbs. Eventually, the Bandra-Worli Sea Link was completed in 2009. However, the clearances are valid only for another two years till the end of 2018.

Even as MSRDC is exploring ways to raise a margin amount of R2,500 crore for the project, it has already floated a request for proposal from contractors. Kurundkar said that foreign companies from China and Malaysia have evinced interest thus far.

Meanwhile, BMC has also applied for environmental clearances to the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority for the coastal road. It has divided the project into two phases — the south and north phases, costing R12,000 crore. While the south phase runs from the Princess Street flyover to the southern end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, the north phase covers the stretch from the northern end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link to Kandivali. It is this northern phase, which overlaps with the Bandra-Versova stretch, that MSRDC will construct as a sea link.