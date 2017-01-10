Maharashtra extends date to submit bids for Navi Mumbai airport

GMR Group, Tata Realty and Hiranandani Group company Voluptas Developers, though had qualified for putting bids, had pulled out citing some harsh conditionalities, uncertainties and delays the project was riddled with.This is the fourth time that the deadline for submission of bids has been extended. (Reuters)

Following receipt of a solitary bid from the GVK-led Mumbai International Airport, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) on Monday extended the deadline for submission of bids for the Navi Mumbai airport by 15 days. Earlier, January 9 was the last date for submission of bids for the proposed airport, which is running far behind schedule. Though GVK group has submitted its bid, it has not been opened and the company can revise it if it wishes so.

“We would like to give all the players another chance to submit their request for proposals (RFP), and hence, we are extending the date till January 25. MIAL will also submit their RFP again on that date,” a Cidco spokesperson said.

“Voluptas Developers is very keen to bid for Navi Mumbai International Airport. Both our bid and bid bond are ready. However, as per the tender conditions, we require an international technical partner with an investment of 26%. In the present circumstances, our partners are not willing to move forward on the basis of various concerns that we’ve highlighted and put forth to Cidco. We hope that Cidco can resolve some of the concerns and therefore enable our consortium to bid and bid aggressively,” Darshan Hiranandani, MD, Hiranandani Group, told FE.

A GMR spokesperson also said, “We are not bidding on account of project implementation and execution related challenges in addition to onerous time lines and bid conditions”.

Tata Realty did not respond till the time of going to press but a Cidco spokesperson told FE that the firm had written to the chief minister’s office with their concerns.

So far, just one family has moved out of the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport area. Spread over 1,160 hectares, the core airport area has 10 villages, housing a little over 3,000 families.