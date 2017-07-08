Lavasa Hill City project now under Pune Metropolitan Authority

For all further development, Lavasa will need approval from the PMRDA and comply with the town planning and development control regulations of the PMRDA. (PTI)

The Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (PMRDA) has become the special planning authority (SPA) for the Lavasa Hill City project, promoted by Lavasa Corporation Limited, the real estate arm of HCC Limited. “The PMRDA received the resolution from the Maharashtra government that de-notifies Lavasa as the SPA and makes PMRDA as the new SPA and we have sought a transfer off all the documents from Lavasa Corporation to the PMRDA,” said Kiran Gitte, PMRDA metropolitan commissioner. The date for this transfer has been fixed at December 4, 2015 and all decisions taken after that will be reviewed and endorsed by PMRDA. The 10,000-hectare hill city project was brought under the Pune Metropolitan area by the state on May 23. For all further development, Lavasa will need approval from the PMRDA and comply with the town planning and development control regulations of the PMRDA. Earlier Lavasa had total control over the use of the land.