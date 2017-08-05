Kaushik Basu: India should not retreat in terms of society, freedom of speech

Kaushik Basu (Reuters)

While speaking at the 23rd Lalit Doshi Memorial Lecture, former World Bank chief economist Kaushik Basu said that India should not withdraw from the quality of polity and freedom of speech, reported Indian Express. Basu who was the CEA to the Manmohan Singh government, called the two elements keystones of democracy. Speaking about the increasing incidents of lynching in the country, he said that concern about increasing lynchings in the country has to be translated into policies.

“Indian leaders may be concerned about the increasing incidents of lynchings in the country, but that concern has to translate into policies on the ground so that India does not retreat in terms of society, quality of polity, quality of institutions and freedom of speech,” said Basu.

Talking about India’s booming economic prospects, Basu said that it was a good time for India. He called India’s freedom of speech its “Heritage” which it must try to “keep up”. He further said that incidents such as lynchings were worrisome.

Moreover, Basu said that India has been known for its scientific temper and for its research and India should not backtrack on that. Kaushik Basu further said that if India retreats from its basic values, not only will it affect our social life, it will also affect our economy which might take much longer time to correct than demonetisation or a wrong economic decision.

Basu called Narendra Modi government’s demonetisation move “prudent”. He held the move responsible for slowing down India’s growth in the short term.