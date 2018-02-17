Karnataka’s election-eve budget rolls out sops

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah (Source: PTI)

Two months ahead of assembly elections, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah presented the budget for 2018-19, rolling out sops such as free LPG connections and a universal healthcare plan. The revised estimate for 2017-18 shows that the state will see a fiscal deficit slippage of 20 basis points at 2.7% of the gross state domestic product despite cutting capital expenditure by 2.5% to `31,230 crore. The capex has been further lowered to `29,691 crore for 2018-19, while deficit target is 2.49%. The revenue expenditure is projected to rise from budgeted level of `1,44.755 crore to `1,45,649 crore in FY18 and to `1,62,637 crore in FY19.

The focus on the latest budget was on the agriculture and social sector with an increased allocation. While there was no increase in taxes, excise duty was hiked to 8%. “We have made an effort to mitigate the miseries of the farmers through several programmes,” Siddaramaiah said presenting the Budget. Keeping in line with health scheme announced by the Centre in its Union Budget, the Karnataka government also unveiled the ‘Arogya Karnataka Yojana’ or universal health coverage, to be launched later this month. The scheme will make available primary, and specific secondary and tertiary treatments to all people. Towards this, a total budgetary allocation of `6,645 crore has been made for the health and family welfare department. The budget also announced free LPG connections which would be provided to 30 lakh beneficiaries at a cost of `1,350 crore.

The CM also unveiled several schemes for the agriculture sector with one programme for dry land farming, where `5,000 per hectare subject to a maximum of `10,000, would be provided to each farmer growing rain-fed crops with the money being directly transferred into farmers’ bank accounts.