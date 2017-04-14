Income Tax notice shocks Jodhpur driver, seeks explanation for Rs 20 crore bank transaction

The I-T department has further asked Joshi to explain the deposit of Rs 49 lakh made three days after the Modi government scrapped currency notes of the denomination Rs 500 and Rs 1,000.

As the Income Tax department escalates the crackdown on black money, after the implementation of the demonetisation policy by the Narendra Modi-led central government, an I-T notice turned out to be a shocker for a driver in Rajasthan. As reported by Hindustan Times, the I-T department in the notice has asked Narpat Lal alias Naresh Joshi to explain Rs 20 crore transactions made through his bank account over the last one year. The I-T department has further asked Joshi to explain the deposit of Rs 49 lakh made three days after the Modi government scrapped currency notes of the denomination Rs 500 and Rs 1,000.

The notice came as a surprise to the Jodhpur driver whose monthly earning is Rs 10,000. Joshi then launched a complaint of fraud and cheating against his employer who is a Jodhpur-based diamond merchant. According to the Hindustan Times report, Joshi claimed that his employer Aditya Lodha was the first employer in his 20 years experience who has asked for photocopies of Joshi’s identity documents and PAN card.

Also Watch:



Suspecting that his employer might be secretly using a bank account in his name, Joshi said that he came to know about the account only after he received the notice in February. Joshi has even sought help from the tax department but had to take help of the police after nothing came of it. Lodging an FIR against Lodha, the Sardarpur police also stated that the diamond merchant has also opened a trading company named Sai Complex in his name.

In an attempt to curb the flow of black money in the country as PM Modi implemented the demonetisation policy, imposing a ban on currency notes of higher denomination, the tax department has been scanning transactions made by many into different Jan Dhan accounts, or zero-balance accounts or through shell companies.