Jim Rogers: I wanted to invest in India but demonetisation happened!

Jim Rogers on Wednesday said that he wanted to invest in India but demonetisation event happened! In an interview with BTVi he told the channel that he hopes that government implements GST as promised as it will help India’s economic growth.

Meanwhile, PM Modi’s 50 day window to exchange old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes recently ended. It is now clear that demonetisation was only one of the many steps towards the grand goal Modi government has set for itself. Recently, in an interview to India Today on Thursday, PM Modi himself warned, “You must understand we took the decision on demonetisation not for some short-term windfall gain, but for a long-term structural transformation.”

Brimming with confidence after passing the critical 50-days without much “collateral damage”, as the government wants everyone to believe, PM Modi explained the objective of demonetisation with a new perspective — to clean the Indian economy and society of the “menace of black money, purging the distrust, artificial pressures and other ills” that accompany it.

Recently, FM Arun Jaitley also played down the trouble people faced due to the sudden move by the Union government on November 8 to demonetise high-value currency notes, saying gone were the days when people were seen standing in long queues outside banks.”Now adequate new currency is available with banks as well as in the market,” he said.

He also lauded the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past three years. He said “surgical strike” and demonetisation have been largely praised across the world since such steps strengthen the nation’s internal security.