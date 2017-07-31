Jammu and Kashmir government yet to complete 938 projects for Rs 4,484 crore: CAG

The departments under which the incomplete projects fall are the power development departments (Kashmir and Jammu divisions), Public Health Engineering (Jammu) and Public Works Department (Jammu).

The Jammu and Kashmir government has crossed the deadline for completing 938 developmental projects costing Rs 4,484 crore across four of its departments, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has found. The incomplete projects had a total sanctioned cost of Rs 3,944.45 crore which was revised to Rs 4,484.68 crore, reveals the latest CAG report on state finances for the year ended March 31, 2016.

“As on March 2016, there were 938 projects costing Rs one crore and above which are beyond their schedule of their completion dates,” it said. The departments under which the incomplete projects fall are the power development departments (Kashmir and Jammu divisions), Public Health Engineering (Jammu) and Public Works Department (Jammu).

The highest number of 792 projects are incomplete in PWD Jammu with a sanctioned cost of Rs 3,225.46 crore and a revised cost of Rs 3,330.96 crore, the report said.

PHE Jammu has 120 incomplete projects with a sanctioned cost of Rs 552.93 crore and revised cost of Rs 965.20 crore. According to the report, PDD Jammu has 19 incomplete projects at a sanctioned cost of Rs 148.30 crore and revised cost of Rs 170.76 crore and PDD Srinagar seven incomplete projects.