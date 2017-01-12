Jammu and Kashmir government pursuing transfer of power projects from NHPC

The transfer of power projects is an important part of the developmental agenda of the BJP-PDP coalition government, Nirmal Singh said. (Reuters)

J-K government today said the transfer of power projects from National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) was an important part of the developmental agenda of BJP-PDP coalition government and the state is actively pursuing the transfer of these projects.

In a written reply to the question of Devender Rana of National Conference in Legislative Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh, who also holds the power portfolio, said the government is actively pursuing the transfer of power projects.

Rana had asked if the government has approached the Centre to transfer Dul Hasti, Salal and Uri hydro power projects to the state as suggested by the Ranga Rajan Committee report and the round table reports.

“The transfer of power projects is an important part of the developmental agenda of the BJP-PDP coalition government as mentioned by the Finance Minister in the power budget speech for the year 2015-16, the government would actively pursue transfer of hydro projects from NHPC,” Singh said.

He said that the budget provided funds for meeting the operation and maintenance cost of such power projects to be transferred from NHPC.

He said that on March 16, 2015 the Deputy Chief Minister and the Finance Minister had met the Union Power Minister formally and impressed upon the union government the need for transfer of power projects of Dul Hasti and Uri from NHPC to state among other important issues of power sector.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the issue has been raised by him at various power ministers’ conference.