Is Moody’s India upgrade of credit rating after a gap of 14 years premature?

While India cheers Moody’s credit rating upgrade after nearly 14 years, some analysts feel that it was “premature”.

While India cheers Moody’s credit rating upgrade after nearly 14 years, some analysts feel that it was “premature” and the rating agency should have waited for signs that the structural reforms have been effective. The Wall Street Journal, in a report, asked, “Why upgrade now? Why not wait for signs—however nascent—that the measures are actually effective?”

Today, Moody’s raised India’s sovereign credit rating by one notch to Baa2 from the lowest investment grade of Baa3, saying that the reforms being pushed through by Narendra Modi’s government will help stabilise rising levels of debt. Today’s rating upgrade puts India in line with the Philippines and Italy. Albeit, the upgrade was not easy to achieve. In 2015, Moody’s revised India’s outlook to “positive” from “stable”, but kept the ratings unchanged last year despite India lobbying for an upgrade on the basis of country’s declining debt burden.

To support its argument, the American business-focused newspaper said, “Moody’s cited expectations of “continued progress on economic and institutional reforms,” and populist Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has indeed announced some sweeping overhauls over the past year. But his botched demonetization program and the imposition of a goods-and-services tax have left the economy—especially the lowest rungs—writhing.”

Meanwhile, Standard & Poor’s Financial Services declined to comment on Moody’s ratings but maintained that India has a weak fiscal position which needs to be addressed, according to The Economic Times. Some market participants also questioned the timing of the move, according to Reuters. “The timing is little dicey for the upgrade given that there are a lot of concerns over government’s fiscal discipline,” said a foreign bank dealer, adding he did not expect other agencies to follow Moody’s.

India had long pitched for upgrading its sovereign credit ratings, and had repeatedly slammed rating agencies for their inconsistent treatment while rating India and China. Earlier, Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian had contested that they have consistently refused to upgrade India’s sovereign rating despite significant improvement in economic fundamentals over the years. At the same time, he had blamed the rating agencies for favouring China, even upgrading it, regardless of the country’s deteriorating fundamentals.