Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code effect: Banks stare at large haircuts

Lenders are looking at haircuts of anywhere between 2% and 85% going by the bids received for bankrupt companies. While the resolution plan under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code for Binani Cement would see a small haircut of around 2%, for Jyoti Structures, the hit is a big one at 85%. The company attracted just one bid from a group of professionals which has reportedly offered Rs 3,000 crore over 15 years.

Again, lenders appear to have rejected the sole proposal for Alok Industries since it would mean a very big haircut. The haircuts for other companies — Coastal Projects, Essar Projects, IVRCL — could be close to 90%.

However, the IBC has got a big boost after the Supreme Court on Friday showed a disinclination to interfere in the process as it heard a plea from Binani Industries which was looking to get the resolution of Binani Cement withdrawn.

Legal experts believe the apex court’s stance will ensure buyers will not look for out-of-tribunal settlements as Binani Industries was seeking to do with UltraTech even though Dalmia Bharat had been declared the highest bidder. “Serious buyers will also refrain from underpricing their offers in the hope they can improve the offer later,” said a legal expert. Dalmia Bharat has offered Rs 6,700 crore for Binani Cement, of which Rs 6,300 crore will be used to repay lenders who are owed Rs 6,470 crore.