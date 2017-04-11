Infrastructure: Yogi Adityanath government to fix UP’s 86,000 km pot-hole filled roads, races against deadline

“The task will be carried out on war footing,” UP Cabinet minister Siddhartha Nath Singh said. (Representative Image: Express Photo)

Nearly 86,000 kilometres of Uttar Pradesh’s roads are filled with pot-holes and now the CM Yogi Adityanath-led state government is racing against the monsoon deadline to repair them June 15. “The task will be carried out on war footing,” UP Cabinet minister Siddhartha Nath Singh said.

He was briefing mediapersons on the decisions taken at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Singh said the chief minister has told the state PWD department that officials would be “punished” if the repaired roads were found damaged during the monsoon.

“Of the 2,25,825 kilometres of roads surveyed in the state, pot-holes were found on 85,943 kilometres of roads, which will be repaired by the PWD,” Singh said.

He also said that efforts will be made to ensure proper drainage along the roads to prevent waterlogging. Apart from this, the UP Cabinet approved the Border Area Development Programme for seven districts of the state bordering Nepal.

The Centre and state government would spend funds in this programme in 60:40 ratio.

The government has also decided to give age relaxation to candidates who had appeared for the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) examination in 2013 allowing them two more chances in 2017 and 2018.

It will benefit around 40,000 civil services aspirants in the state, Singh said.

The chief minister also instructed the departments concerned to monitor drinking water facilities during the summer season.

Minister of State (independent charge) Mahendra Singh has been asked to visit Bundelkhand region to review supply and availability of drinking water to people and animals.

Urban Development Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna has been asked to monitor drinking water supply position in urban areas.