Infrastructure: Suresh Prabhu led Indian Railways on a $5 bn track

Further movement on off-budget financing of infra. @RajatAroraET reports Rlys to set up $5 bill Devpt Fund with World Bank participation.

Railways seeks a new channel for funds

The fund, which is to be managed independently by a non-government entity, will serve as an institutional mechanism for the Indian Railways to arrange finances from the market. Construction of high-traction projects—including freight corridors, warehouses, etc—is on the cards.

FE reports 69% achievement of Bharat Broadband Network which has a target of optic fibre linkage of 100,276 panchayats. Not bad actually.

Bharat Net’s digital coverage in rural India

Until mid-January, Bharat Net has been able to cover 69,495 panchayats and lay 1,58,960 km of optic fibre. As a result, it is unlikely to meet its original targets of 1,00,276 panchayats and 2,22,854 km of fibre by end-March.

India needs iconic water projects a la Bhakra, DVC. Clearly AP’s R20,000 cr Polavaram project linking Godavari-Krishna is in that league.

River-linking: Polavaram shows the way

The Polavaram project of linking the Godavari and Krishna rivers would help provide irrigation to over 6 lakh hectares of agricultural land in Andhra Pradesh. The completion of the project—which is being funded by the Centre at a cost of R20,000 crore—would be a big boost for its ambitious plan of interlinking rivers at the national level.

@sureshpprabhu’s knowledge & passion for energy sector benefits rlys as he doubles electrification target to save R41000 cr over 10 yrs.

Railways flags off mission 41K

Railways minister Suresh Prabhu’s ‘Mission 41K’ will involve a slew of measures, which include shifting 90% of railway traffic to electric traction over diesel. Currently, this is at 50% of total rail traffic.

Make in India with Made in India: Steel Minister urges all infra & constrn related ministries to push for use of domestic mfged steel only.

Indian steel only for public projects?

Steel minister Birender Singh has urged the use of Indian-made steel for all government infrastructure and construction projects. He has also proposed a modification in the general financial rules to include life-cycle cost analysis in design and planning stage of public projects.

After success of bulk ordering & massive price t of LED bulbs, PowerMin mulling mega-tender for SmartMeters. Will clearly help UDAY cause.

Technology to the rescue

About 3,000 trains are to be equipped with high-sensitive infrared video cameras and a radar-based terrain-mapping system to enhance visibility of locomotive pilots by the end of 2017. Tri-Netra technology is currently used by air force pilots in rough weather conditions.

—Vinayak Chatterjee is Chairman of Feedback Infra

His Twitter handle: @Infra_VinayakCh

