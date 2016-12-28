Infrastructure: Redevelopment of dock lands will ensure new makeover for south Mumbai

Redevelopment of 300 acres of Mumbai dock lands under Mumbai Port Trust will reinvigorate the position of south Mumbai as a happening area. (Source: IE)

Redevelopment of 300 acres of Mumbai dock lands under Mumbai Port Trust will reinvigorate the position of south Mumbai as a happening area.

New makeover for south Mumbai

The Mumbai Port Trust redevelopment plan aims at returning 300 acres of prime land to Mumbai and its citizens. Facilities such as entertainment hubs, gardens, promenades and marinas would be created.

What lies beneath? Govt set to examine status of 72 coal blocks that were auctioned or allotted to PSUs. Results would be revealing.

Review time for coal mines

The government had informed Parliament last month that it has, so far, generated revenues of approximately R2,779 crore from the auction and allotment of 83 coal blocks.

Good idea to link train passenger fares to inflation rate. This is anyway being done in highway tolling.

Inflation-linked fares for Railways

The Indian Railways charges passengers at the rate of 36 paise per kilometre which is the lowest amongst all modes of transport in the country. As a result, it recovers only 57% of the cost of ferrying a passenger.

Proposal for Rly Devpt Auth as toothless regulator gathers steam again. Will only “recommend” fares & freight rates. Transformational?!

Railways seeks freedom to fix fares

The railway ministry will seek approval to set up an independent agency for recommending passenger fares and freight rates. It is aimed at depoliticising the business of train fares revision.

If Dakshin Haryana Discom’s path to profitability in H1 is any indicator, then turnaround of Discoms post UDAY is beginning to happen.

Discom turnaround raises hope

Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam has become the first power utility to turnaround since the power ministry rolled out its Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana (UDAY) in November 2015. The discom, which made a loss of R479 crore in 2015-16, has posted a profit of R201 crore in the first half of 2016-17.

It has taken years of deep thinking for Delhi Govt to finally propose an SPV for cleaning Yamuna to avoid overlap of multiple agencies.

River of woes

The Delhi government has proposed setting up a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) in 50-50 Centre-state partnership to tackle cleaning of the Yamuna and other development activities. The proposal was made during a meeting of the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB).

SwapApp: New sarkari portal for power generators to exchange coal supplies to minimise logistics costs, maximise efficient plants etc.

Coal swaps go the digital route

The power ministry has launched a new portal—called Coal Mitra—through which state-run power plants will be able to swap coal supplies with private companies. The portal will be equipped to handle tariff-based online competitive bidding.

Toilet Location App: Soon to be launched by Urban Min—will have citizen feedback section on cleanliness etc. Would be revealing indeed!

Washroom worries no more

The Google Map toilet locator app will help locate the nearest clean washrooms in the National Capital Region, and Bhopal and Indore in Madhya Pradesh. Users can access 5,162 public toilets in the NCR located in malls, hospitals, bus and railways stations, fuel and Metro stations, and community toilet complexes.

A weekly selection of the author’s tweets—

with a brief backgrounder—in the infra space, by Adite Banerjie