Indigo marketshare rises to 38.2 pct, flies highest number of passengers in September; see how Air India, SpiceJet fared

IndiGo Airlines continues to lead in September by flying 36.65 lakh passengers, which is slightly lower than 36.78 lakh passenger carried by the airline in the preceding month. The market share of the airline during the month increased marginally to 38.2% from the month before. On the other hand, passengers carried by national carrier Air India increased to 12.9 lakh from 12.8 lakh, while another full-service carrier Jet Airways reported a decrease in passengers carried to 14.7 lakh from 15.3 lakh. The market share of Air India stood at 13.5%, which is slightly higher than the month before while the same for Jet Airways’ decreased to 15.4% from 15.9% in August. SpiceJet reported a market share of 13.8%, which is almost flat, but passengers carried decreased to 13.20 lakh compared with 13.5 lakh. AirAsia, on the other hand, reported 4.1% market share and carried 3.9 lakh passengers. Full-service carrier Vistara’s market share also stayed flat at 3.8%.

In terms of passenger load factor (PLF), SpiceJet continues to dominate with 94.2% occupancy, which has remained flat compared with August, while Mumbai-based GoAir improved its performance by reporting 88.5% PLF compared with 85.4% in the month before. IndiGo’s PLF also increased to 85.2%. Air India’s occupancy rate also improved to 78.6% from 76.1%. Jet’s PLF remained flat at 80.2%. “This is the 31st month in a row that SpiceJet has flown with load factors in excess of 90% — a feat unparalleled in global aviation history. Significantly, this is also the fifth consecutive month when our load factors have been 94% plus, which firmly establishes our standing as the country’s favourite airline,” said Shilpa Bhatia, chief sales and revenue officer, SpiceJet. In terms of on-time performance, IndiGo leads the chart with 89.8%, while Vistara comes second at 86.8% and SpiceJet came third at 86.4% in September.