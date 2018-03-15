India’s trade deficit narrows to $12 billion in February, exports up 4.5%

Trade deficit narrows to billion in February, exports up by 4.5 (Image: Reuters)

Continuing the positive growth path, India’s exports grew by 4.5 per cent in February to USD 25.8 billion, Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia said today. Imports too rose by 10.4 per cent to USD 37.8 billion during the last month, leaving a trade deficit of USD 12 billion.

The country’s merchandise exports are showing continuous positive growth, Teaotia told reporters here.

During April-February period of the current fiscal, exports recorded a growth of 11 per cent to USD 273.7 billion, while imports grew by 21 per cent to USD 416.87 billion. Oil imports in February rose by 32 per cent. Export sectors, which are recording healthy growth so far includes chemicals, engineering goods and petroleum products.