India’s retail inflation edges up to 3.81 pct in March

India’s annual consumer price inflation climbed up to 3.81 percent in March. (Reuters)

India’s annual consumer price inflation climbed up to 3.81 percent in March, government data showed on Wednesday. Economists polled had expected last month’s annual retail inflation to come in at 3.98 percent, compared with 3.65 percent in February. Food inflation was 1.93 percent in March, lower than 2.01 percent in February. Samrat Dasgupta, CEO, Esquire Capital Investment Advisors said, “If you look at the IIP (industrial output) data, capital goods and manufacturing segments, they have not hit the mark, and hence I don’t expect the central bank to raise rates.”

He added, “I don’t think that the RBI’s policy will be governed by the impact of demonetization any further as the focus will now shift to policies coming out of the U.S., while back home, monsoons will play a significant role.”

Core consumer price inflation was seen at 4.8 percent-4.9 percent in March from a year earlier, largely in line with an estimated 4.8 percent in February, according to a snap survey of three analysts polled by Reuters.

