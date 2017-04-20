India’s mango exports in FY18 may touch 50k tonne mark: APEDA

“Around 200 tonnes of mangoes have been exported so far this month. The exports will pick up pace in the coming weeks,” a senior official of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) told. (Reuters)

India’s mango exports are likely to surpass last year’s level and touch 50,000 tonne mark in the ongoing fiscal, buoyed by strong demand and supply of export quality fruit, government body APEDA said today. The country had shipped 45,730 tonnes of mangoes. The export figures pertain to shipments undertaken by exporters registered with APEDA. “Around 200 tonnes of mangoes have been exported so far this month. The exports will pick up pace in the coming weeks,” a senior official of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) told PTI.

Of the total shipments undertaken so far, about 131 tonne has been shipped to the US, 42 tonnes to the Middle-East and 18 tonnes to the European Union (EU), he said. Mango varieties, especially ‘Baiganpally’, ‘Alfonso’ and ‘Kesar’ are being exported currently from southern and western parts of the country.

“Right now, there is good harvest of mango. Quality is also good. There are no reports of unseasonal rains or hailstorm. If the current situation prevails, total exports will definitely surpass last year’s level and may touch 50,000 tonnes mark,” the official said.

The volumes are expected to rise as new export destinations like Korea have opened up for Indian mangoes. There will be more shipments to New Zealand, Australia and Korea, he added.

The arrival of mangoes from the south and west India has started, while the season in the northern states like Uttar Pradesh will begin from mid-June onwards. As per the government estimate, mango production this year is estimated to be 19.21 million tonnes, higher than 18.6 million tonnes in the year-ago period.