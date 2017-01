Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast a 1.3 percent growth in output compared with a revised 1.8 percent year-on-year fall in October. (Reuters)

India’s industrial output rose 5.7 percent in November from a year earlier, mainly driven up by a surge in capital goods production, government data showed on Thursday.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast a 1.3 percent growth in output compared with a revised 1.8 percent year-on-year fall in October.