  3. India’s GDP could reach $5 trillion, says Union Minister Suresh Prabhu

India’s GDP could reach $5 trillion, says Union Minister Suresh Prabhu

India's GDP could reach $5 trillion provided there is consistent growth in manufacturing, services and agricultural sectors, Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu said today.

By: | New Delhi | Published: March 15, 2018 10:06 PM
suresh prabhi, GDP, india GDP, manufacturing sector, services sector, agriculture sector, commerce, industry, economy, india economy, india GDP growth, india growth rate The minister underlined key role of the private sector to create new business models and strategies and leverage new technologies in order to fuel growth in the Indian economy. (PTI)

India’s GDP could reach $5 trillion provided there is consistent growth in manufacturing, services and agricultural sectors, Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu said today. The minister underlined key role of the private sector to create new business models and strategies and leverage new technologies in order to fuel growth in the Indian economy. The government will act as the facilitator in this process, Prabhu said at a meeting of a working group on making India a $5 trillion economy in seven years. The meeting was attended by heads of CII, FICCI, IFC, NASSCOM, NitiAayog and senior officials from the Departments of Commerce and DIPP. The participants underlined the need to factor in technological disruptions, challenges due to climate change, positive use of India’s demographic dividend, conscious effort to make manufacturing sector a part of global value chain.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top