India’s Apr-Sep fiscal deficit hits 91.3% of full-year target, as Ease of Doing Business report awaited

Hours ahead of the release of the much-awaited World Bank Ease of Doing Business Ranking 2018, in which India is widely speculated to fare well, there is a slightly worrying news: the country’s fiscal deficit for the first half of the current financial year 2017-18 at Rs 4.99 lakh crore has already hit 91.3% of the total budgeted for the entire year. The country’s fiscal deficit for the April-September period jumped from Rs 4.48 lakh crore in the corresponding period last year, and is just a little shy of Rs 5.46 lakh crore that the government has budgeted for the entire year, the government data showed on Tuesday.

The government aims to restrict the deficit to 3.2% of GDP in the current fiscal as against 3.5% in 2016-17. In absolute terms, 3.2% deficit for the current fiscal works out to nearly Rs 5.47 crore, PTI reported in July. Until August, the fiscal deficit had hit 96.1% of the total budget estimate at Rs 5.25 lakh crore.

The revenue deficit of the government during the April-August period was Rs 4.31 lakh crore and revenue spending was Rs 9.5 lakh crore. The government’s Budget estimate for the current fiscal for revenue deficit was Rs 3.25 lakh crore and revenue spending was Rs 8.02 lakh crore. The capital spending of the government was Rs 1.1 lakh crore until August against Budget estimate of Rs 91,300 crore for the current fiscal. The tax mop-up stood at Rs 5.83 lakh crore against the Budget estimate of Rs 4.86 lakh crore. The tax revenue of the government for the first five months was Rs 3.4 lakh crore, 27.28% of the Budget estimates, while the non-tax revenue was Rs 69,256 crore, 24% of the Budget estimates of Rs 84,432 cr.

It is likely that government will miss the fiscal deficit target for FY18 due to two big announcements this month: First, a cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per litre each; second, a massive 2.11 lakh crore recapitalisation plan to help the ailing banks due to record high bad loans.