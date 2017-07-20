Indian Railways: Government to set up more private ticket reservation counters

Under the YTSK policy, agents have to pay a one-time, non-refundable registration fee of Rs 5 lakh.

The government today informed Parliament that around 188 authorised private ticket reservation counters are functioning in the country, adding that it is looking to increase the number of such centres. In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain said that the government is seeking more applications for running such centres (Yatri Ticket Suvidha Kendras) from authorised ticketing agents with five years of experience.

To expand facilities for issue of tickets (both reserved and unreserved), the ministry has allowed public private partnership in establishment and operation of computerised passenger reservation system-cum unreserved ticketing system terminals at these centres. “As per the scheme, all the authorised ticketing agents, who have worked for at least five years in providing Railway ticketing (reserved/ unreserved) services for passengers of Indian Railways are eligible to become YTSK licensee,” Gohain said.

Under the YTSK policy, agents have to pay a one-time, non-refundable registration fee of Rs 5 lakh. Additionally, the licensees have to pay accessing charges at Rs 1.6 lakh a terminal every year to the passenger reservation system. This also involves a refundable security deposit or bank guarantee of Rs 2-5 lakh, which varies according to the number of terminals.