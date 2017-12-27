Indian economy in 2017, an interactive timeline: A year divided in equal halves by GST (Image: PTI)

The year 2017 is a historic year as it is divided into two equal halves: The pre-GST era and the post-GST era, when at the stroke of midnight on June 30 and July 1, the Goods and Service Tax (GST) — the biggest tax reforms since independence — was launched after a 14-year-long struggle by then President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the historic central hall of parliament. Before the implementation of the GST, demonetisation, annouced in November 2016, had started showing, rather slowing, disruption in the economic growth, but major set back came only in the April-June quarter when the GDP growth slumped to a three year low to 5.7% due massive pre-GST destocking.

2017 has also been a year of some hits and some misses. India, for the first time, made it to the top 100 of World Bank’s Ease of Doing index, followed by a surprise Moody’s sovereign rating upgrade from to Baa2 from Baa3. However, the GST disuptions are continuing even after six months since its implementation due to glitches on the GST Network even as the government is exploring ways to end traders’ woes. The GST collections in November hit at all time low after rate cut on as manay as 178 items, while the government is struggling to keep the fiscal deficit within target, which, at the end of the year, seems unlikely.

Here’s an interactive timeline of major economic events in 2017: