India to participate in Russian economic meet

Vikas Swarup. (ANI)

India will participate in this year’s St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, an annual Russian business and economic event, as a guest country, a senior official said here on Wednesday.

“This is to confirm that India has been invited as a Guest Country at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum which will be held in the city of St. Petersburg, Russia, from June 1 to 3, 2017,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup said in response to a question.

“As a part of this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Forum as Guest of Honour. Other details of the Prime Minister’s visit are being worked out, and we will announce them as and when they are finalised,” he added.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is a unique international event in the world of economics and business, held annually with the participation of the President of the Russian Federation.

According to the Forum’s website, in 2016 the event hosted more than 12,000 participants, including political and business leaders, leading scientists, public figures and members of the media from all over the world, to discuss the most pressing issues facing Russia and the global community.