India Internet Conference: Trai to come out with revised QoS norms by May

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) will come out with the revised Quality of Service (QoS) norms for the telecom operators by May, which will help improve customer experience and have more leverage to calculate call drops.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the India Internet Conference, organised by industry body Ficci, Trai chairman R S Sharma said these revised norms will not only increase competition between the telecom service providers, but also aid the consumer in choosing the bestoperator.

“We are reviewing and re-looking the QoS norms to ensure that they are more customer friendly. Also related to this is that there are new technologies that have come such as VoLTE, they have different names for certain parameters. So we have to prepare what is called equivalence mapping so that these parameters are applicable. Basically, we have to look at QoS parameters which are technology agnostic and which are equivalent to all technologies for example there should be parameters for all 2G or 3G or 4G,” he said.

When asked about the cal drop situation, Sharma said that it is getting better.

“Call drops is essentially a QoS issue. So we have now done three things. For data we have the crowd sourced app – My Speed App. We are also doing a tower wise call drop mapping on the analytics portal of Trai. Then we are conducting drive tests, which are done both independently and also helped by the operators. So these steps will nudge to develop more competition among the service providers and also provide transparency to the customers to choose the best service provider,” he added.

Asked about the timeline when the regulator will come out with the QoS norms, Sharma said, “We are close to coming out with it. I can’t give a deadline, but it will come in a couple of weeks… it could be 4-5 weeks also.”