India has shown it can make quantum leap in development over last couple of years: Werner Hoyer, President, EIB

In a post-Brexit world, the EU and India must team up to address challenges emanating from the rise of bilateralism, says European Investment Bank (EIB) president Werner Hoyer. In an interview to FE’s Banikinkar Pattanayak, he also says India has shown a certain can-do spirit in recent years, which has been reflected in decisions like moving to a goods and services tax (GST) regime and implementing demonetisation. Excerpts:

How do you see the partnership between EIB and India shaping up in the coming years?

When we talk about energy efficiency or innovation or modernising our industries and economies, the priorities of the EU are almost congruent with India’s. India has shown in the last couple of years that it can not only grow at a considerable pace, but also develop and implement (schemes for) a quantum leap in development. If somebody told me earlier that demonetisation would work in India, I would have raised some doubts. If somebody told me that it’s possible to enact the tax reforms (such as GST), I would have raised some doubts. But now I can sense a certain can-do spirit in India. And this is encouraging for us. Also, India and the EU are in the same situation.

We are finding out that we, as traditional multilateralists, are all of a sudden challenged by people who don’t believe in multilateralism anymore. The UK is turning towards an old-fashioned bilateralism and turning its back to multilateralism. In such a situation, if we are convinced about benefits of multilateralism — which we are, and even Prime Minister Modi is — then we must team up.

The UK has been a key shareholder of EIB. Will Brexit dent your ability to fund projects?

Brexit was a narrow decision and a decision that many in the UK would one day regret. We are losing a shareholder that has 16% of our shares. We are losing the membership of a nation where we have fantastic assets — a loan book of 15 billion euros consisting of excellent projects. The transportation system of London, the way it is, would not have been possible without EIB. Without EIB, the terrible situation of the national healthcare service would be even considerably worse. And without the thousands of physicians, surgeons and nurses from the EU nations and others including India, the health services (of the UK) would break down. So, we have a shared history and we hate to lose that. But we have to respect their decision. We are now preparing the terms within which we will operate after 2019. This is extremely delicate; everyone will try to preserve their own interest. It would be somewhat like fighting for the custody of children in a divorced relationship.

In India, you have signed pacts with SBI to provide it a loan of `1,400 crore for solar projects. Are you looking at more projects here?

We are quite humble when it comes to our capacity to lend and the vast investment needs of India. The reason I am being cautious is, with 90% of our lending limited to the EU members (as mandated by the EU), there isn’t much manoeuvring space (for investment elsewhere). If the EU comes up with a new strategic agreement — for instance, a new free trade agreement (FTA) with India — that could improve our capacity to lend.

How many projects in India have been funded by EIB so far?

We have so far provided 1.7 billion euros for 12 projects, mostly in the past 10 years, with strong focus on renewable energy, supporting small businesses and modernising industry. Looking ahead, we have a clear focus on climate-related projects. I hope our work here will be supported by a strong move politically.

What is the progress of the investment agreement between India and the EU?

We need to have a new framework for investment because the bilateral investment treaties between India and several members of the EU are running out. The best is to come up with a comprehensive free trade agreement (FTA) that sheds light on investment as well. I hope there will be more progress on this front.

The EU will negotiate strategic agreements with its key trading partners in the coming months and years. In Asia, the partners are (members of) Asean, Japan, China, and it would just be ridiculous not to do the same with India.