India December WPI inflation at 3.39%, up from 3.15% in previous month

India’s wholesale price index inflation accelerated to 3.39% in December from 3.15% in November, the government data showed. Reuters, in its economist poll, had forecast a rise of 3.5% in prices for the month. However, food articles inflation for the month was in negative, indicating a 0.7% fall in food prices in December as compared to 1.54% rise in the previous month. This is the first fall in wholesale food prices since August 2015. Fuel and Power inflation also rose sharply to 8.65% in December from 7.07% in November, and core inflation was up at 2.2% in December as compared to 1.6% in November.

Manufactured products inflation also rose to 3.67% from 3.20%, while primary articles price rise slowed to 0.27% in December from 1.25% rise in November, the data showed.