India could be among top economies in 25 years, says Arun Jaitley

India’s fast growth could catapult it to the league of three largest economies in the world in 25 years, finance minister Arun Jaitley said on Tuesday, hardselling the country as a key investment destination to Asean members. Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at Davos, Jaitley said while many countries are increasingly turning protectionist, India has opened up its economy, for both foreign investment and trade, like never before. “Opening up for trade and investments has not only brought additional resources but improved upon India’s own competitive strength significantly,” Jaitley said at the Asean-India business meet, organised by industry body CII. Jaitley said high growth and the propect of elevated expansion rate over the next two-three decades make India a lucrative destination for foreign investors.