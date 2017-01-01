Increase in gas usage needed for better future: Dharmendra Pradhan

Gas based energy is needed to be increased for better and cleaner future of the country, he says. (ANI)

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan has today called for the need to increase gas usage for a better future.

Speaking at the launch of CNG fuelled two wheelers in Mumbai today, he said that the gas usage in the country is the least out of all means of energy and added that the gas based energy is needed to be increased for better and cleaner future of the country.

Earlier this month, the minister had stated that the country has become the fastest growing major economy even after per capita energy consumption figures is among lowest in the world, and added that higher oil prices would also deprive the underprivileged sections of society from access to energy. The hydrocarbon is likely to remain a vital source of energy while the share of renewables will rise, he added.

He had also added that Centre has set a target to generate 1,75,000 Megawatt from renewable energy in next six years while also going ahead on cleaner coal technologies and nuclear energy areas. Desspite increase in renewables, as per the International Energy Agency estimates, the country will need investments worth about $600 billion up to 2030. This gives more opportunities for companies to invest in India across the hydrocarbon value chain, he had said.

(With inputs from PTI)