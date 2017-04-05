Income Tax Act amendments notification on long-term capital gains tax in equity shares causing problems; here’s how

To recap, the government is looking to ensure that fake transactions in equity shares don’t get the benefit of an exemption from LTCG tax. (Source: IE)

The devil is usually in the detail. But, in the case of amendments to Section 10 (38) of the Income-tax (I-T) Act, relating to the exemption of long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax on transactions in equity shares, the lack of detail is what is causing all the problem. To recap, the government is looking to ensure that fake transactions in equity shares don’t get the benefit of an exemption from LTCG tax. To this end, it wants that securities transaction tax (STT) be paid on both legs of the transaction—acquisition and sale—for it to be eligible for an exemption. Earlier, an exemption was permitted if STT was paid when the shares were sold.

The amendment made to the I-T Act, in the Finance Bill, 2017, is justified because there could be fake or sham transactions. However, since there are enough bona fide share transactions where there is no scope for paying an STT on the first leg of the transaction—IPOs, FPOs, bonus and rights issues, share-swaps following a merger or demerger—the government will allow the necessary exemptions. Only, while the intention to exempt appears to be clear, the drafting isn’t. Although the press release accompanying the draft notification cites IPOs, FPOs, bonus or rights issues, acquisitions by non-residents in accordance with the FDI policy, these are not mentioned in the draft. Potential assesses could be forgiven for being apprehensive of what clause (b) really means when it says “Where transaction for purchase of listed equity share in a company is not entered through a recognised stock exchange”. As tax experts have pointed out, it may well encompass several kinds of transactions such as the allotment of ESOPs, purchases of shares by private equity players in off-market deals via the FDI route and shares that are gifted by close relatives. The absence of specifics in the notification could result in differing interpretations and tax officials harassing assesses for what is in reality a bona fide transaction.

It is possible that the authorities may have stumbled upon transactions where companies and individuals may have unduly claimed an exemption from LTCG. Cozy deals between promoters and financial investors—which result in tax evasion—are not new to the Indian stock markets. Consequently, the government is justified in being vigilant to ensure it doesn’t lose any revenues. At the same time, it is surely not the government’s intention to tax bona fide transactions. Unless this is a stealth introduction of LTCG—which seems unlikely—the authorities must word the notification unambiguously and in far more detail than they have, leaving no room whatsoever for misinterpretation. Else, it will result in unnecessary disputes and litigation.