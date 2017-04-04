In speed test row, Reliance Jio beats Bharti Airtel to emerge as fastest network, Trai data shows

An analysis of regulator Trai’s latest three months data (December 2016 to February 2017) indicates that Jio is at the top spot while Bharti is at the third spot behind Idea Cellular. (Source: PTI)

Even as Reliance Jio Infocomm (Jio) and Bharti Airtel are locked in a bitter spat over who owns the country’s fastest network, an analysis of regulator Trai’s latest three months data (December 2016 to February 2017) indicates that Jio is at the top spot while Bharti is at the third spot behind Idea Cellular. Jio’s 4G download speed were at 8.35 Mbps, 17.43 Mbps and 16.49 Mbps for December 2016, January 2017 and February 2017, respectively, giving it an average speed of 14.09 Mbps for the period.

Bharti, which reported speeds of 11.86 Mbps, 11.25 Mbps and 10.44 Mbps for December 2016, January 2017 and February 2017, respectively, had an average 4G download speed of 11.19 Mbps. Idea, took the second spot with an average speed of 11.62 Mbps for the same three-month period. It reported 4G download speeds of 10.56 Mbps, 12.22 Mbps and 12.09 Mbps for December 2016, January 2017 and February 2017, respectively. The data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) assumes importance as Bharti and Jio have been sparring since the last month over who has the country’s fastest network, after Ookla came out with its findings saying that the Sunil Bharti Mittal-led firm has the fastest network in India.

The tussle later spilled on and Jio dragged Bharti’s ads on the same to the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI). Last week, the advertising sector watchdog, ASCI, said that Bharti’s TV commercial claiming as “officially” the fastest network is “misleading” and has asked it to remove the TVC. It also upheld the complaint filed by Jio, who had countered Bharti’s claim. Ookla’s results were for the July-December 2016 period.