In first Cabinet meeting, UP CM Yogi Adityanath promises Rs 10 per quintal more than MSP for wheat procurement

In his first Cabinet meeting today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led government decided to provide Rs 10 per quintal in addition to the Rs 1,625 per quintal minimum support price (MSP) for wheat procurement this season as loading and unloading charges. This will definitely bring relief to the segment concerned. The first cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath decided that 5,000 wheat centres will be set up in the state monitored by ministers for smooth procurement of the crop this season, senior ministers Siddharth Nath Singh and Srikant Sharma told newspersons here. For this season, the target of 80 lakh metric tonnes of wheat procurement has been fixed and in the first phase it will be 40 lakh metric tonnes, they said adding that instructions have been issued to ensure direct procurement from farmers and no harassment at the purchase centres.

There will be no role of middlemen in wheat procurement, they said, adding that no one will be allowed to play with the interests of farmers and stern action will be taken in case of laxity in any of the purchase centres. District officials have been asked to make all preparations for procurement besides extending basic amenities like water and shade for farmers arriving there. An official spokesman said of this, state agencies will procure 70 lakh metric tonnes and FCI 10 lakh metric tonnes.

Yogi today called the first Cabinet meeting of new Uttar Pradesh government today. The meeting was called after over two weeks of the formation of the Yogi government in the state. All eyes were on Adityanath, who was expected to take some big-ticket decisions for the people of Uttar Pradesh as promised by the PM and the Bharatiya Janata Party during recently-concluded Assembly elections. And as promised, the government said, no illegal slaughter houses will be allowed. The government will follow Supreme Court and NGT guidelines. National Backward Class Commission: Yogi Cabinet to send a thank you note to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

With PTI inputs