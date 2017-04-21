In big boost to preserve water, Narendra Modi government to construct barrages on all 100-mtr new bridges on National Highways

Representational image. (Source: PTI)

To deal with the increasing problem of water scarcity, Centre has decided to build barrages on all bridges on National Highways that are less than 100 meters in height. According to the report by Dainik Jagran, it will be mandatory to construct a barrage for bridges that are 100 meters or less in height. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued instructions to all the central and state agencies that are involved in the construction of roads in India to that effect, according to this report.

A letter was sent to all the state transport heads, NHEI, NHDCL and BRO on 18th April by the department, the report states. The letter highlighted the importance of conserving water for drinking as well as other purposes. Apart from this, the government also plans to use the old bridges that are no more in use for water conservation by constructing barrages on them. The government has instructed the Public Woks Departments (PWDs) of all the states to prepare a proposal and send the same as early as possible.

Before creating this proposal, the Public Work Departments have been asked to consult with the water resource department and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Along with this, they will also have to get No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from various departments. The government has also issued guidelines for the construction of these barrages. The transport Ministry will bear the cost of maintenance of these barrages for the first three years along with the construction charges.

After three years, the state government will have to take care of all the maintenance related expenses. Narendra Modi government has been committed to solving the problem of drinking water in India and taking a step in this direction, PM had launched his flagship Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY) as well. Constructing barrages at bridges will take the process one step ahead.