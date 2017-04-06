In a first since 2012, Centre allows duty-free sugar imports

This is the first time since 2012 that imports of sugar under the open general licence (OGL) will take place at zero duty, albeit in limited quantity.(Source: Reuters)

The government on Wednesday allowed duty-free imports of raw sugar up to 5 lakh tonnes to keep domestic supplies steady amid a drop in production. However, such imports will be allowed only until June 12 under a tariff rate quota, according to a notification in Parliament. This is the first time since 2012 that imports of sugar under the open general licence (OGL) will take place at zero duty, albeit in limited quantity.

Imports of raw sugar beyond the stipulated quantity and the deadline will, however, attract the 40% duty that has been imposed since April 2015. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade is expected to soon notify the modalities of such imports.

The decision comes barely three weeks after Uttar Pradesh assembly poll results, which has been the traditional epicentre of massive cane arrears due to the state government’s arbitrary fixation of cane prices.

Imports of raw sugar at zero duty will allow a mill or a refiner to sell the sweetener in the domestic market at roughly `3-4 per kg lower (after refining it) than the current ex-mill price of white sugar. At Tuesday’s international raw sugar price, the cost of refined sugar in India out of imported raw will work out to around `31-32 per kg, if the sweetener is allowed at zero duty.

The food processing ministry has been pitching for allowing more items to be sold, along with food products, to make it more attractive for investors. It also wanted a portion of the proposed investments to be committed for creating farm infrastructure to benefit farmers.

However, it wasn’t accepted when the department of industrial policy and promotion had notified the decision last year, as the government wanted to keep the regulations “simple”. It also wanted to take one step at a time, ostensibly keeping in mind the interests of both domestic and foreign retailers, and the BJP’s traditional opposition to further opening up of the retail sector.

Recently, e-commerce players Amazon, Big Basket and Grofers applied for approval for retailing locally-produced food products, promising a combined investment of $695 million. Although a final approval from the government is expected soon, the food processing ministry — the administrative ministry in this case — has endorsed the proposals, setting the stage for the first lot of investments to flow in since the government tweaked FDI rules for the sector last year.

A section of the government feels while the proposed investments by the e-commerce players in augur well for the sector (although Amazon has proposed to set up its own brick-and-mortar stores as well, apart from investing in e-commerce), for massive investments to flow in at a steady pace and change the retail landscape of the country the entry of big players like Walmart and Auchan are essential. Amazon has proposed to invest $515 million, while Big Basket and Grofers want to invest $155 million and $25 million, respectively.

The decision to allow 100% FDI in marketing of locally produced food items was important as food and farm items worth Rs 92,651 crore go waste annually in India due to a low levels of processing and inadequate infrastructure for scientific storage. India is the world’s largest producer of milk and the second largest grower of rice, wheat, fruit and vegetables, but the processing level of such items currently stands at just 10%.

The Narendra Modi government has already announced two big rounds of relaxations in the FDI regime, first in November 2015 and then in June last year, easing rules in over a dozen sectors ranging from real estate, pharmaceuticals, food marketing, aviation and defence to e-commerce and banking.

Total inflows of FDI (in equity) into India rose 29% in 2015-16 from a year before to $40 billion. Between April and December 2016-17, FDI inflows rose to $46.40 billion, up 1% from a year earlier.