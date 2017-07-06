Implementation of real estate regulation law delayed in Haryana

It also excludes projects which have received completion or part-completion certificate in case of plotted colony and occupancy certificate for the building blocks of integrated complexes like group housing, commercial, cyber park or cyber city.

Homebuyers in Haryana may have to wait more for the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act to come into force. According to senior officials of the state’s town and country planning department, the notification of RERA Act has been delayed by a month. “We are looking at every aspect to make the Act effective. The state government is working on it and we are hopeful that RERA will be notified by the end of this month,” a senior official in the department said. On the other hand, homebuyers doubt the Haryana government’s intention and are worried that the delay of the notification of RERA rules has been done to “favour” the developers. “We doubt the intention of the government. The government is trying to shield defaulter builders… They are taking time as dilution of the Act is not easy. They may also be assessing what other states are doing or have done,” said Abhay Upadhyay, national convener, Fight for RERA. Haryana has diluted norms in its draft rules for RERA, keeping most incomplete projects out of the law’s ambit. It excludes projects which have applied for occupancy certificate or part-completion certificate, provided the same is granted by the competent authority within three months of the application. It also excludes projects which have received completion or part-completion certificate in case of plotted colony and occupancy certificate for the building blocks of integrated complexes like group housing, commercial, cyber park or cyber city.

According to the RERA Act, 2016, an ongoing project is a project “for which the completion certificate has not been issued as on May 1, 2016” on the date of commencement of the Act. This would ensure that many home projects which are already work-in-process come under the act. The Centre has already warned states against diluting the rules of RERA and has said dilution of the Act may attract legal challenge. The Act was notified by the ministry of housing, urban development and poverty alleviation on May 1 last year.

Meanwhile, Haryana, which is yet to finalise the rules for the Act, has started registering projects under the draft rules. “So far around 18 projects have been registered with RERA in Haryana, of which 12-13 projects are from Gurgaon,” the state government official said.