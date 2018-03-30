Illegal LoUs: PNB may seek review of liability later

Other banks that have exposure to such LoUs and FLCs have so far said it is up to PNB to pay up the entire amount.



Punjab National Bank (PNB) may have agreed to settle all the claims by other banks, for now, to avoid any interbank spat, but it could seek a review of its liabilities by the regulator if investigations by official agencies conclude that the accused PNB employees were part of a broader interbank nexus on fraudulent credit guarantees issued to the firms of jewellers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, sources told FE. After a board meeting on Wednesday, PNB said it will settle dues of `6,500 crore with seven banks on such illegally-issued letters of undertakings (LoUs) and foreign letters of credit (FLCs) that are maturing by the end of this month, and that it will “honour all subsequent maturing LoUs and FLCs as and when they are due”. The total value of the fraudulent LoUs and FLCs have been estimated at `12,656 crore. These credit guarantees were issued by an employee, purportedly in connivance with a few others in the bank, by using the SWIFT interbank system, without making corresponding entries in the bank’s internal software in contravention of rules to avoid scrutiny. The banks that have exposure to such guarantees include UCO Bank (`2,636 crore), Allahabad Bank (`2,000 crore), Union Bank of India (`1,915 crore) and State Bank of India (`1,360 crore), according to an earlier estimate.

The dues are being paid to other banks with an understanding that if their staff is found complicit in the fraud, liabilities will have to be reworked, said a source aware of the development. “PNB has already discussed its stance with the banks concerned,” he said. After the fraud was unearthed last month, PNB had suggested other banks might have been lax in their due diligence, as stipulated by the central bank, while entertaining these fake LoUs (which were used to get short-term credit from overseas branches of other Indian banks). In a cautionary letter to 30-odd public sector banks on February 12, PNB had pointed to lapses by other banks as well. “LoUs were opened in favour of overseas branches of Indian banks for import of pearls for a period of one year, for which as per RBI guidelines, the total time period allowed is 90 days from the date of shipment. This stipulation was overlooked by overseas branches of Indian Banks, who are also required to follow RBI guidelines,” it said in the letter. “There is clear criminal connivance of group companies of Nirav Modi and Gitanjali Gems with our branch official and also apparently with officials of overseas branches of Indian banks,” it added.

Separately, a senior PNB official said: “The bank has decided to clear all its liabilities in good faith and to show that it has the ability and willingness to honour its commitments even in adversity. But, if investigations prove the involvement of the employees of other banks as well in the fraud, PNB shouldn’t be made to bear the entire burden alone. However, as we have always said, we will honour all our bona fide commitments and go by the Reserve Bank of India directive.” However, any involvement of employees of other banks in the fraud, if found later, will make the RBI’s job much tougher in fixing the liabilities, a senior banker said. Other banks that have exposure to such LoUs and FLCs have so far said it is up to PNB to pay up the entire amount.