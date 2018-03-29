IIP likely to see moderate growth in February, March 2018, says SBI study

Projects worth Rs 12,991 billion were announced in the road and railways sectors in the last three years. (Associated Press)

IIP (Index of Industrial Production) is expected to grow in the range of 8-9 percent in February and March 2018, according to SBI’s research report Ecowrap. “With the robust growth in the SBI Composite Index, we believe IIP Manufacturing is expected to grow in the range of 8-9% in Feb’18 and Mar’18,” the report said. The yearly SBI Composite Index for March 2018 stands at 54.2 (Moderate Growth), against 55.0 (Moderate Growth), in February 2018, the report says. The month-on-month index has increased to 53.4 (Moderate Growth) in March 2018 against 50.1 (Low Growth) in February 2018.

The report authored by Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Chief Economic Adviser, Economic Research Department, SBI noted that the infrastructure is the focus area of the government and a large number of projects have been announced in sectors such as road, railways, chemicals, electrocity, non-conventional energy and others.

Projects worth Rs 12,991 billion were announced in the road and railways sectors in the last three years. Rs 1,695 billion iof projects were announced in the first half of fiscal year 2018. In fiscal year 2017, the government’s share in terms of project announcement has increased significantly to 71 percent as against 46 percent in fiscal year 2013. The share of private sector has plunged in fiscal year 2017 to 28 percent as against 50 percent fiscal year 2013.

The foreign private sector showed an increase in share within the private sector. The report says that the foreign private sector has shown confidence in the growth story of the Indian economy. The Composite Index mainly comprises two indices namely SBI Monthly Composite Index and SBI Yearly Composite Index.

In the month of January, IIP expanded backed by a higher manufacturing and electricity production. The manufacturing output was recorded at 8.7 percent in the month of January, higher than 8.5 percent of the previous month. The electricity production was recorded at 7.6 percent against 4.4 percent in December.