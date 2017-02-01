I&B ministry urges radio sector to take digital path

Venkaiah Naidu added that All India Radio has already completed the technical installation and upgradation of 37 transmitters in the first phase of digitisation of radio broadcast. (ANI)

After undertaking the process of digitisation of cable TV services, the ministry of information and broadcasting is now urging the radio industry, including public and private FM broadcasters, to adopt digital radio technology.

Speaking at the ‘Digital Radio for All’ conference held on Tuesday in the capital, M Venkaiah Naidu, minister for information and broadcasting, said, “The digital radio provides benefits to all the stakeholders, including listeners, manufacturers, broadcasters and regulators.” Naidu added that All India Radio has already completed the technical installation and upgradation of 37 transmitters in the first phase of digitisation of radio broadcast. Also, from a commercial perspective, the digitisation will allow listeners to purchase receivers at an affordable price.