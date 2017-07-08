How to download GST Rates Finder App launched by CBEC; follow these simple steps

How to download GST Rates Finder App: Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) launched GST rates finder app on Friday evening. (Source: CBEC/Twitter)

How to download GST Rates Finder App: Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) launched GST rates finder app on Friday evening. This new mobile app has been launched by the Government of India to clear all doubts about the different GST rates. For the time being, the app is available for the Android platform and will soon be made available for the iOS platform as well. It can be downloaded on any smartphone and works in offline mode too. “Now find out the correct rate of #GST on goods & services through a mobile app launched by @FinMinIndia,” Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted. The app was launched by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and can be used to find the revised rates of goods and services after the implementation of GST.

Here is how to download GST Rates Finder App:

1. Open Google Play store on your smartphone.

2. Go to the search tab and type GST Rates Finder. Press the search button.

3. This will show you the app.

4. Press install and the app will be downloaded on your phone.

How to use GST Rates Finder App:

1. Open the app on your phone.

2. To find out the details about a product, write its name in the search box and enter

3. This will provide you with the all the details related to the product.

The Goods and Services Tax was launched by the Government of India on July 1 at a grand midnight programme in the Parliament which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Pranab Mukherjee, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan as well as union ministers and several chief ministers.