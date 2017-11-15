How much wealth is there in India? Check out what this report has to say

Wealth in India grew 9.9% in the past 12 months to touch trillion in mid-2017, Credit Suisse Research Institute’s 2017 Global Wealth Report showed. (Image: Reuters)

Wealth in India grew 9.9% in the past 12 months to touch $5 trillion in mid-2017, Credit Suisse Research Institute’s 2017 Global Wealth Report showed. India’s wealth growth of $451 billion is the 8th largest wealth gain globally by any country. The number of millionaires in India grew 21.3% to reach 2,45,000 in mid-2017, owning $988 billion. Among them, ultra high net worth individuals grew 41.5% to 1,820, which is ranked 14th globally. The number of billionaires increased by 56% to 42. Credit Suisse forecasts the number of Indian millionaires to reach 3,72,000 in 2022. “Fluctuations in asset prices and exchange rates account for much of the change in household wealth across regions and countries in the short run. Most of these influences have been positive during the past 12 months, including in India where market capitalisation rose by close to 30%, house prices by around 10%, while the Indian rupee rose 4% against the US dollar,” Credit Suisse said.

Since 2000, wealth in India has grown 9.2% per annum, faster than the global average of 6%, even when taking into account a population growth of 2.2% annually. The country’s wealth is forecast to grow 7.5% annually to reach $7.1 trillion by 2022. In India, wealth per adult is estimated at $5,980 in mid-2017, a rise of 7.9% and averaging growth 7% growth over 2000-2017. “Personal wealth in India is dominated by property and other real assets, which make up 86% of estimated household assets. Personal debts are estimated to be just 9% of gross assets, overall household debt as a proportion of assets in India is lower than in most developed countries,” Credit Suisse said.

However, while wealth has been rising in India, growth remains uneven, with 92% of the adult population having wealth below $10,000. But due to the large population, 4.4 million adults or 0.5% have net worth over $100,000. According to the report, in the year to mid-2017, total global wealth rose at a rate of 6.4%, the fastest pace since 2012, and reached $280 trillion — a gain of $16.7 trillion. This reflected widespread gains in equity markets matched by similar rises in non-financial assets, which moved above 2007’s levels for the first time this year.