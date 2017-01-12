Hindalco is Motilal Oswal top pick, values stock at Rs 234, up 48%

Metal stocks rallied sharply led by the Jindal Steel and Power which ended 9.42 % higher at Rs.81.9 per share. (Reuters)

Prices of metal stocks rose between 1.74% and 9.42 % in Wednesday’s trade, after reports of reductions in Chinese steel production. The BSE Metal index became the top sectoral gainer of the day ending 4.42 % higher at 11228.54.

Apart from Jindal Steel and Power, Coal India, Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Zinc, JSW Steel, National Aluminum, NMDC, SAIL, Tata Steel and Vedanta were among the gainers in BSE Metal Index. NMDC shares underperformed on Wednesday’s trade by ending 1.74 % higher at R140.4 a share.

“Market clocked a two month high as the energy generated by metal stocks following China’s intention to cut down capacity has fuelled the rally,” said Mr. Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services Ltd.

Reuters reported that China will eliminate by June 30 all production of substandard rebar steel. However, China was the world’s largest steel exporter in 2015. In year-to-date 2016, China exported 83.6 million metric tonnes of steel

The BSE Metal index had underperformed the market over the past 30 days tillJanuary 10, falling 1.2% compared with 1.45% rise in the Sensex. The index, however, outperformed the market in past one quarter, gaining 3.29% as against Sensex’s 4.21% fall.