Higher inflation in transportation in November

Latest retail inflation data have indicated higher inflation in the transport and communication sector, where most of the payments are usually made in cash, in November, compared with the previous month, despite demonetisation. Inflation in this segment rose 3.77% in November, compared with 3.41% in the previous month.

However, analysts said while note ban may have a role to play, the fact that fuel prices were hiked last month when kharif harvest was on weighed on this segment. Petrol price was raised by 89 paise per litre in November first week, the 6th hike in rates since September, and diesel by 86 paise a litre, the third hike in a month.