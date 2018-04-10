Here’s why US decision to start tariff war surprised Suresh Prabhu

The Union Minister was speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Session 2018.

Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu is surprised over the US decision to initiate a global trade war. He believes that a country that swears by capitalism is now enroute to challenge the global trade order. “Today, what we are seeing in the world is that everyone is questioning what was accepted as a normal thing. We could never expect that the country which swears by capitalism, by market economy, will resort to certain measures, which will challenge the entire global trade system itself. Therefore, we are seeing that in a way, a new normal is emerging,”

The Indian Express reported citing Suresh Prabhu. The Union Minister was speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Session 2018 in a session titled, ‘Priority of India’s trade policy in the midst of Rising Protectionism.’

In the past few days, the world has seen both US and China imposing tariffs on each other. The US under Donald Trump initiated the trade war by imposing tariffs on steel and aluminium imported from its trading members.

Soon after, the US also specifically targeted China and imposed more tariffs on its exports to the US reasoning that it wants to save its local manufacturers and raise jobs in the country. China retaliated by imposing similar tariffs on the products exported by the US which mainly included agricultural commodities.